County Commission Holds Ribbon Cutting At New Government Buildings

The storms were brief and so were the speeches as the County Commission gathered staff and community residents on Saturday, July 26 for ceremonial ribbon cuttings at the two buildings that will soon become the Jefferson County Administration & Judicial Center.

The festivities started with a quick ribbon cutting and “moonshine” christening at the 330 North George Street building slated to become the judicial center.

The event then moved indoors to the atrium of the 393 North Lawrence Street building that will house the county’s adminisration offices. After speeches by all of the County Commissioners, other elected officials, and representatives from the Governor and West Virginia’s US Senators, the group lined up to cut the ceremonial ribbon (image above).

A Few Snapshots From The Ribbon Cutting

Cadets from the Jefferson High School JROTC program served as the color guard to open the event in the atrium of the Lawrence Street building.

Circuit Court Judge Hammer speaks about the upgrade of the court facilities.

County Commissioner Steve Stolipher talked about the process that let to the purchase of these two buildings after years of analysis and discussion.

County Commissioner Pasha Majdi welcomed residents to the new building.

Cutting the ribbon.

Residents were invited to self-tour the building and participate in a “bingo card” scavenger hunt after the ribbon cutting.

You can read about the project and see more images here.