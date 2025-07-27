County Commission Holds Ribbon Cutting At New Government Buildings

The storms were brief and so were the speeches as the County Commission gathered staff and community residents on Saturday, July 26 for ceremonial ribbon cuttings at the two buildings that will soon become the Jefferson County Administration & Judicial Center.
The festivities started with a quick ribbon cutting and “moonshine” christening at the 330 North George Street building slated to become the judicial center.
The event then moved indoors to the atrium of the 393 North Lawrence Street building that will house the county’s adminisration offices. After speeches by all of the County Commissioners, other elected officials, and representatives from the Governor and West Virginia’s US Senators, the group lined up to cut the ceremonial ribbon (image above).
A Few Snapshots From The Ribbon Cutting
You can read about the project and see more images here.By Steve Pearson