ObserverWV

Local News & Events in Jefferson County WV

Observer Weekly — Election Guide Special Issue

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attack ad mailers received in Jefferson County for the 2026 election

Jefferson County, WV (2026 Nov 2) — We’ve updated The Observer’s 2026 Voter Guide with helpful information about voting on Election Day, plus links to candidate websites, interviews, and debate videos. For the Jefferson County Commission races, we have Q&A responses received from the candidates. There are also links for finding your voting location and sample ballot.

Our election guide special issue also includes a report on early voting in Jefferson County and a deep-dive analysis into the attack ads for the County Commission race that have flooded social media and mailboxes.

>>>READ THE ISSUE...

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