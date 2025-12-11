Toys For Tots 2025 Drop Off Locations In Jefferson County

Toys For Tots collects new, unwrapped toys for distribution to children in need this holiday season. All donations are distributed to local families. You can also make cash donations online to support the program.

You can drop off unwrapped toys at the main distribution location (179 E Burr Blvd, Suite L, Kearneysville, WV 25430) or at the Toys For Tots collection boxes at these locations around Jefferson County:

340 Oil N Lube – 83 Flowing Springs Way, Charles Town, WV

Aaron’s Rent to Own – 94 Somerset Blvd, Charles Town, WV

Adagio Academy of the Performing Arts – 108 Patrick Henry Way, Charles Town, WV

Asbury United Methodist Church – 4257 Kearneysville Pike, Shepherdstown, WV

Big Lots – 110 Eagle School Rd, Martinsburg, WV

Border Patrol – 75 Koonce Rd, Harpers Ferry, WV

Boys and Girls Club – 334 N Fairfax Blvd, Charles Town, WV

BPG–USA Martinsburg (Berryville Graphics) – 871 Baker Rd, Martinsburg, WV

Charles Town Farmers Market – Downtown Charles Town (Seasonal)

Charles Town Fitness – 64 Somerset Blvd, Charles Town, WV

Chick-fil-A – 156 Joshua M. Freeman Blvd, Ranson, WV

Clarion Inn Harpers Ferry–Charles Town – 4328 William L Wilson Fwy, Harpers Ferry, WV

CVS – 188 Flowing Springs Rd, Charles Town, WV

Dollar General (Multiple Jefferson County Locations)

Ecolab – 942 Baker Rd, Martinsburg, WV

Ellsworth Music – 217 Oak Lee Dr, Ranson, WV

ERA Liberty Realty – 1018 Jefferson Ave, Charles Town, WV

Five Below – 217 Oak Lee Dr #12, Ranson, WV

Foils and Fades Studio – 114 W Washington St, Charles Town, WV

Hope Center – 510 Butler Ave, Martinsburg, WV

IHOP – 134 Jefferson Crossing Way, Charles Town, WV

Inferno Brewery – 50 Baker Pl, Ranson, WV

Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce – 44 Trifecta Pl, Charles Town, WV

Jefferson County Community Ministries – 238 W Washington St, Charles Town, WV

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office – 102 Industrial Blvd, Kearneysville, WV

Jefferson Security Bank – 873 E Washington St, Charles Town, WV

Jiffy Lube Multicare – 205 Joshua M. Freeman Blvd, Ranson, WV

Little Tree House Play Studio – 59 Ruland Rd, Kearneysville, WV

PetSmart – 144 Retail Commons Pkwy, Martinsburg, WV

Petti Pest Control – 71 Edmond Rd, Kearneysville, WV

Pour Choices – 201 S George St, Charles Town, WV

Residences at Jefferson Crossing Apartments – 55 Pimlico Dr, Charles Town, WV

Ruby Tuesday – 701 Willow Spring Dr, Charles Town, WV

Schewels Home – 60 Somerset Blvd, Charles Town, WV

Shear Image – 809 N Mildred St, Ranson, WV

Shepherdstown Farmers Market – Downtown Shepherdstown (Seasonal)

Shepherdstown Police Station – 104 N King St, Suite 200, Shepherdstown, WV

Shepherdstown Sweet Shop Bakery – 100 W German St, Shepherdstown, WV

Sibling Coffee Roasters – 109 W Washington St, Charles Town, WV

Summit Point Motorsports Park – 201 Motorsports Park Cir, Summit Point, WV

The Succulent Garden – 120 W Washington St, Charles Town, WV

Truist Bank – 29 Keyes Ferry Rd, Charles Town, WV

United Bank – Charles Town & Shepherdstown branches

United Bank – 7867 Martinsburg Pike, Shepherdstown, WV

VFW Charles Town – 116 E Liberty St, Charles Town, WV

Walmart – 96 Patrick Henry Way, Charles Town, WV

7-Eleven – 49 Patrick Henry Way, Charles Town, WV

Level Green Farm – Ranson, WV

Big Mike’s Grilling – 820 N Mildred St, Ranson, WV

Shear Radiance – 818 N Mildred St, Ranson, WV

Bright Start Learning Center

RockWool

Pure Nails and Spa

Gabes

American Legion