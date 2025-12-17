ObserverWV

Wrap Up The Season With Local Shopping

christmas ornaments on tree

There are many options for local shopping in Jefferson County, especially in the three downtown districts (click on the links for a directory of individual shops).

There are several other downtown shopping experiences within an hour’s drive. 

Holiday Markets

Several pop-up markets will be open for the final weekend before Christmas. These markets feature local artists and craftspeople selling home-made delights, arts and hand-crafted gifts. 

  • Ho-Ho-Holiday MarketShepherdstown Community Club (102 East German St, Shepherdstown WV). Fri & Sat (Dec 19 & 20), 10:00 – 6:00, Sun (Dec 21) 8:00 – 4:00
  • Merry Makers MarketMartinsburg Roundhouse (100 East Liberty St, Martinsburg WV). Sat & Sun (Dec 20 & 21), 11:00 – 4:00

Wrapping It All Up

If you’re looking for last minute help with the finishing touch, the ​Centennial Lion’s Club’s wrapping service​ can make all of your gifts look sharp. Your donations will help support the clubs service projects. Tuesday (Dec 23) from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm at Evolve (100 West German St, Shepherdstown WV).

christmas tree at German Street Marketplace
Christmas ornaments and gifts at German Street Marketplace in Shepherdstown.

