Wrap Up The Season With Local Shopping

There are many options for local shopping in Jefferson County, especially in the three downtown districts (click on the links for a directory of individual shops).

Charles Town — a dozen shops, plus Needful Things Emporium, a marketplace with 50+ vendors

Harpers Ferry — a dozen shops, plus cafes and coffee shops

Shepherdstown — two dozen shops, plus pop-up spaces at Evolve and the Community Club, and a wide variety of dining options

There are several other downtown shopping experiences within an hour’s drive.

Holiday Markets

Several pop-up markets will be open for the final weekend before Christmas. These markets feature local artists and craftspeople selling home-made delights, arts and hand-crafted gifts.

Ho-Ho-Holiday Market — Shepherdstown Community Club (102 East German St, Shepherdstown WV). Fri & Sat (Dec 19 & 20), 10:00 – 6:00, Sun (Dec 21) 8:00 – 4:00

Shepherdstown Holiday Marketplace — Entler Hotel (129 East German St, Shepherdstown, WV). Sat & Sun (Dec 20 & 21), 10:00 – 4:30

Merry Makers Market — Martinsburg Roundhouse (100 East Liberty St, Martinsburg WV). Sat & Sun (Dec 20 & 21), 11:00 – 4:00

Wrapping It All Up

If you’re looking for last minute help with the finishing touch, the ​Centennial Lion’s Club’s wrapping service​ can make all of your gifts look sharp. Your donations will help support the clubs service projects. Tuesday (Dec 23) from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm at Evolve (100 West German St, Shepherdstown WV).

Christmas ornaments and gifts at German Street Marketplace in Shepherdstown.