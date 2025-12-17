Wrap Up The Season With Local Shopping

There are many options for local shopping in Jefferson County, especially in the three downtown districts (click on the links for a directory of individual shops).
- Charles Town — a dozen shops, plus Needful Things Emporium, a marketplace with 50+ vendors
- Harpers Ferry — a dozen shops, plus cafes and coffee shops
- Shepherdstown — two dozen shops, plus pop-up spaces at Evolve and the Community Club, and a wide variety of dining options
There are several other downtown shopping experiences within an hour’s drive.
Holiday Markets
Several pop-up markets will be open for the final weekend before Christmas. These markets feature local artists and craftspeople selling home-made delights, arts and hand-crafted gifts.
- Ho-Ho-Holiday Market — Shepherdstown Community Club (102 East German St, Shepherdstown WV). Fri & Sat (Dec 19 & 20), 10:00 – 6:00, Sun (Dec 21) 8:00 – 4:00
- Shepherdstown Holiday Marketplace — Entler Hotel (129 East German St, Shepherdstown, WV). Sat & Sun (Dec 20 & 21), 10:00 – 4:30
- Merry Makers Market — Martinsburg Roundhouse (100 East Liberty St, Martinsburg WV). Sat & Sun (Dec 20 & 21), 11:00 – 4:00
Wrapping It All Up
If you’re looking for last minute help with the finishing touch, the Centennial Lion’s Club’s wrapping service can make all of your gifts look sharp. Your donations will help support the clubs service projects. Tuesday (Dec 23) from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm at Evolve (100 West German St, Shepherdstown WV).