Jefferson County Celebrates Veterans Day 2026

Jefferson County, WV (2016 Nov 12) — The Towns of Bolivar and Harpers Ferry kicked off Veterans Day with a parade on Washington Street at 9 am in the morning (above), accompanied by music from the Harpers Ferry Middle School band (below). Following the parade, community members gathered for a brief wreath presentation ceremony and remarks at Harpers Ferry Middle School.

At 11:00 am members of the American Legion Post 71 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3522 in Charles Town came together for a ceremony at Jefferson Memorial Park. Beth Ann VanVleet (image below), a retired Army Sergeant, spoke during the ceremony. As she told the story of her service in Afghanistan, she reminded the audience that her story “is just one thread in the fabric” that links all of the veterans past, present, and future. VanVleet also noted the service that veterans continue in their communities, noting that while “the uniform may go into the closet, the oath of fidelity to the Constitution does not expire.”

Video Links

Photo Gallery



Published 2026 Nov 12 in the Observer Weekly.