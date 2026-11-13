Fifth Annual Pumpkin Roll In Harpers Ferry Raises Funds For Middle School Band

Harpers Ferry, WV — On Saturday, Nov. 7, the Harpers Ferry community gathered for the 5th annual Pumpkin Roll. When Harpers Ferry Mayor Greg Vaughn convinced the Town Council to sponsor the first event in 2023, it drew a small crowd of 20 participants. According to Town officials, the 2026 event drew 82 rollers and raised $800 for the Harpers Ferry Middle School band.

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