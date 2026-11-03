Ethics & Corrections Policy

The Observer aims to provide well-researched and timely news and other local coverage to our readers. Our Editor belongs to the Society of Professional Journalists and our policy is to follow the Society’s Code of Ethics.

Independence and conflicts of interest

We act independently of the people and institutions we cover. When a member of our team has a personal, financial or civic interest in a subject we report on, we disclose it in our coverage.

Corrections

We correct errors of fact promptly. Online, we fix the story and add a note at the end saying what was changed and when. Significant errors in the Observer Weekly are corrected in the next issue.

Requesting a correction

If you believe we got something wrong, email Connect@ObserverWV.com.