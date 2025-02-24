American Conservation Film Festival  — March 6-9, 2025

The American Conservation Film Festival (ACFF) will hold its 2025 Festival on March 6 to 9 at Shepherd University’s Frank Arts Center in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. According to Fistival Director Hilary Lo, the 2025 festival will showcase 28 inspiring films that share powerful stories of hope and resilience, highlighting the incredible individuals making a difference for our planet.

This year’s lineup offers animation, documentary, and fictional films ranging from 3 minutes to 90 minutes long. From wolves to fungi, snowy owls to hummingbirds, and green burials to re-wilding a historic English estate, there are topics to fit every interest. All screenings will be presented with open-captioning to ensure accessibility in an atmosphere of shared passion and curiosity. Audiences will have the unique opportunity to connect with more than a dozen filmmakers attending the festival and to hear from scientists including Dr. John Francis, subject of the Oscar shortlisted film Planetwalker. Movie-goers can dive to the ocean floor, fly through the forests of Hawaii, and travel between Yellowstone National Park and Bengal–all from the comfort of their seats.

ACFF audience members call the films “Wonderful, thought-provoking, engaging, and beautifully done.” Long after the festival ends, the films continue making an impact.

The Frank Arts Center offers a welcoming venue with FREE and easy parking for all attendees. A complete schedule and tickets are available online at ConservationFilmFest.org. Tickets can also be purchased the door. Admission for students (grades 5-12) is free.