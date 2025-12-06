Shepherdstown Christmas Parade 2025

The Shepherdstown Christmas Parade has been annual tradition of the town since the 1980s. The Shepherdstown Rotary Club has organized the parade since 2013. This year marks some bittersweet milestones, as Rotarian Peter Smith stepped back from his role as the chief parade organizer and the parade’s long-serving Mrs. Claus and Santa — Judy Shepherd and Jimmy Crain — marked their final appearance after two decades of bringing holiday merriment to Shepherdstown.

speakeasy boys speak story series shepherdstown area independent living santa over german street historic shepherdstown museum shepherdstown middle school FFA shepherdstown middle school FFA rotary members founding members of local shepherdstown rotary rotary rotary public library mrs claus and santa jefferson high school band lions club lutheran parish manger float mayor james gatz methodist church jefferson high school band indivisible vintage fire truck girl scouts dinosaurs and fire trucks 1950s cadillac Bakerton fire truck CATF banner christmas sofa JHS dance club day care banner Santa after parade

Published 2025 Dec 6. Updated 2025 Dec 7 (video links).