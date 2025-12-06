ObserverWV

Local News & Events in Jefferson County WV

Shepherdstown Christmas Parade 2025

Tagged With: , ,

mrs claus and santa in car during parade 2022

The Shepherdstown Christmas Parade has been annual tradition of the town since the 1980s. The Shepherdstown Rotary Club has organized the parade since 2013. This year marks some bittersweet milestones, as Rotarian Peter Smith stepped back from his role as the chief parade organizer and the parade’s long-serving Mrs. Claus and Santa — Judy Shepherd and Jimmy Crain — marked their final appearance after two decades of bringing holiday merriment to Shepherdstown.

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

tractor in front of mcmurran hall
tractor in parade
Shepherd University ram band
speakeasy boys
speakeasy boys
speak stories banner
speak story series
sons of revolutionary war
sail banner
shepherdstown area independent living
santa on morgan lawn truck
santa over german street
truck with santa decorations
historic shepherdstown museum
historic shepherdstown museum
red tractor in front of mcmurran hall
shepherdstown middle school FFA
shepherdstown middle school FFA
shepherdstown middle school FFA
rotary group in parade
rotary members
shepherdstown rotary club founding members
founding members of local shepherdstown rotary
rotary banner
rotary
rotary banner
rotary
public library banner
public library
mrs claus and santa in antique car
mrs claus and santa
jefferson high school band
jefferson high school band
lions club banner
lions club
lutheran parish banner
lutheran parish
manger float
manger float
mayor james gatz
mayor james gatz
methodist church banner
methodist church
Jefferson high school band
jefferson high school band
indivisible banner
indivisible
antique fire truck
vintage fire truck
girl scouts with banner
girl scouts
shepherdstown fire department at end of parade
dinosaurs and fire trucks
Ford model A decorated
1950s cadillac
Bakerton fire truck
CATF banner
christmas sofa
JHS dance club
day care banner
Santa after parade
Santa after parade

Published 2025 Dec 6. Updated 2025 Dec 7 (video links).

By

We encourage our readers to contact The Observer to suggest topics, events, artists, musicians, craft-persons, businesses, or restaurants you want us to feature. Use the contact form or email Connect@ObserverWV.com.