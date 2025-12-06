Shepherdstown Christmas Parade 2025

The Shepherdstown Christmas Parade has been annual tradition of the town since the 1980s. The Shepherdstown Rotary Club has organized the parade since 2013. This year marks some bittersweet milestones, as Rotarian Peter Smith stepped back from his role as the chief parade organizer and the parade’s long-serving Mrs. Claus and Santa — Judy Shepherd and Jimmy Crain — marked their final appearance after two decades of bringing holiday merriment to Shepherdstown.
Published 2025 Dec 6. Updated 2025 Dec 7 (video links).By Steve Pearson