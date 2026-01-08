Community Meetings In Jefferson County – Week of Jan 12, 2026

Jefferson County residents are welcome to watch and comment at local government meetings. Here’s what’s on the calendar for this week (click on the links to view agendas and online viewing options).

Jan 12 (Mon, 6:00 pm): Jefferson County Board of Education — regular meeting. Location: Washington High School auditorium, 300 Washington Patriots Drive, Charles Town WV.

Jan 12 (Mon, 7:00 pm): Harpers Ferry Town Council — regular meeting. Location: 1000 West Washington St, Harpers Ferry WV.

Jan 13 (Tue, noon): WV Department of Environmental Protection — public meeting to present an arsenic and lead cleanup plan for the Birdhill subdivision in Kearneysville. Location: Shepherdstown Public Library, 145 Higbee Lane, Shepherdstown WV. Details: Lennar/U.S. Homes has entered into a voluntary remediation agreement with WV DEP for a cleanup plan to address arsenic and lead contamination on a 195 acre former orchard site that it intends to redevelop into a residential subdivision with 720 homes. Click here to view the remediation agreement project documents that The Observer was able to obtain via a “freedom of information act” (FOIA) request.

Jan 13 (Tue, 7:00 pm): Jefferson County Planning Commission — regular meeting. Location: County Government Building meeting room (393 North Lawrence St, Charles Town — entrance is on the right side of the building).

Jan 14 (Wed, 6:30 pm): Shepherdstown Town Council — regular meeting. Location: Town Hall, 104 North King St, Shepherdstown WV.

Future Meetings

Jan 22 (Thu, 6:00 pm) — Jefferson County Commission — public hearings. Location: County Government Building meeting room, 393 North Lawrence St, Charles Town (entrance is on the right side of the building). Details: The County Commission will hold public hearings for 3 zoning ordinance amendments to definie three new zoning districts: Rural Residential (STA25-03 & ZTA25-03), Residential Commercial (STA25-04 & ZTA25-04), and Office Commercia (STA25-05 & ZTA25-05)l. The Commission will also be conducting a public hearing on proposed changes to the county’s regulations for identifying and preserving historic resources STA25-01). All of the hearings will take place during the Commission’s regular meeting.

Updated 2026 Jan 7