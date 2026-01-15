ObserverWV

Local News & Events in Jefferson County WV

Community Meetings In Jefferson County – Week of Jan 19, 2026

Tagged With:

jefferson county commission

Jefferson County residents are welcome to watch and comment at local government meetings. Here’s what’s on the calendar for this  week (click on the links to view agendas and online viewing options). 

Jan 19 (Mon, 7:00 pm): Charles Town City Council — regular meeting. Location: Charles Town City Hall (101 East Washington St, Charles Town).

Jan 20 (Tue, 7:00 pm): Ranson City Council — regular meeting. Location: Ranson City Hall (312 South Mildred St, Ranson).

Jan 20 (Tue, 3:00 pm) Jefferson County Development Authority — regular meeting: Location (note change): County Government Building meeting room (393 North Lawrence St, Charles Town — entrance is on the right side of the building).

Jan 22 (Thu,  5:30 pm): Jefferson County Commission — town hall session (30 minutes of open public comment and discussion on any topic). Location: County Government Building meeting room (393 North Lawrence St, Charles Town — entrance is on the right side of the building).

Jan 22 (Thu, 6:00 pm): Jefferson County Commission — regular meeting (public comment restricted to agenda items). Location: County Government Building meeting room (393 North Lawrence St, Charles Town — entrance is on the right side of the building). 

Updated 2026 Jan 15

By

We encourage our readers to contact The Observer to suggest topics, events, artists, musicians, craft-persons, businesses, or restaurants you want us to feature. Use the contact form or email Connect@ObserverWV.com.